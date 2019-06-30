Homeless Colorado veteran receives donated car to help with doctor's appointments

A veteran in Colorado who has been down on his luck received a special gift on Saturday to help get to doctor's appointments.

Matthew Kenyon has been having ongoing struggles after being diagnosed with gangrene nearly a year ago that developed into a spinal infection. After losing his job, him and wife wound up homeless.

"We've been homeless for a while now," Keynon told FOX31. "To get to a lot of our appointments, we've been having to take mass transit."

On Saturday, the Gulf War veteran and his wife received a special gift at the at the Freedom 4 Miler Walk/Run in Lone Tree -- a donated car to help them get to doctor's appointments.

"I am just so grateful to them for doing it," he told FOX31.

The vehicle was donated through the efforts of the Colorado Veterans Project, Geico and Caliber Collision.

"[He's] the perfect person to give it to," Todd Youngblood of the Colorado Veterans Project told FOX31. "They didn't feel like they deserved it, they didn't ask for it... But they have reliable transportation now."