Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado Uber driver stabbed after telling juvenile customers they would not fit in vehicle: report

Victim is expected to survive

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

An Uber driver in Colorado was stabbed several times by a group of juveniles early Monday morning after he told them he couldn’t fit them all in his vehicle, police and reports said. 

The victim, who FOX 31 Denver identified as an Uber driver, was called to the area of South Broadway and Evans Avenue in Denver just before 12:15 a.m. local time, police said. He arrived to find five people, described as "juvenile males." 

COLORADO JUDGE ALLOWS BARRY MORPHEW TO CONTINUE LIVING NEAR MARITAL HOME DESPITE GPS TRACKING ISSUES

"A verbal altercation ensued after the victim advised the group that he could not fit all of them in his vehicle," police said in an email Monday. "The altercation then turned physical and the victim sustained several stab wounds."

He was stabbed at least twice in the back and stomach, according to FOX 31. Police said he was taken to a local hospital and was expected to survive. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, investigators are still searching for the kids believed to be behind the attack. Denver Police ask anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones. If you've got a tip, you can email her at Stephanie.Pagones@fox.com.

Your Money