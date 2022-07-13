Colorado and Texas authorities make major meth bust

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A coordinated effort between Colorado and Texas authorities led to the arrest of an individual who was transporting meth between the two states.

In May 2022, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office began a criminal investigation into possible drug smuggling.

SIU identified a suspect who lived in Arapahoe County and was making trips to the southern border states. This individual would bring back "large amounts of narcotics" back to Arapahoe County for distribution.

Investigators monitored the suspect’s activity, which led him to a location near Dallas, Texas, the sheriff’s office said.

SIU coordinated its efforts with federal investigators who assisted Texas law enforcement agencies and a traffic stop of the individual was conducted near Dallas.

During the stop, law enforcement officers found approximately 50 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in the vehicle bound for Arapahoe County, according to the sheriff's office.

No additional information was released about the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.