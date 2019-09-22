Colorado boy, 14, gunned down over pair of Jordans, family says

A 14-year-old Colorado boy was gunned down by a friend last Wednesday over a pair of Jordan sneakers, according to the teen's family members.

Police said high school freshman Treaujalaune Lornes was shot and killed by a juvenile in a Denver home and that the suspect was in custody.

"My brother got shot on the stairs in the house, and now they're saying that it's not over a gun, it was over a pair of shoes! It was over a pair of shoes," Lornes' sister, Tyquajanna, told KMGH.

She said the purported argument had begun at a car wash near Lornes' high school and continued at the house where he was killed.

"The boy that sat there with him and watched him die, and watched him go, when he should have died at home with us, killed him," Tyquajanna said.

The suspect's identity has not been released because of his age. He was being held for investigation of manslaughter, second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public official and juvenile possession of a handgun.

Formal charges are expected to be filed at a later date, pending a review of the case by the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Lornes' family has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses.