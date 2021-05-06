Missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew's friend pleads with husband to reveal victim's whereabouts: report

A friend of missing Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew is pleading for her husband -- who was arrested Wednesday in her disappearance and presumed death -- to tell authorities where to find the body, according to a recent report.

Barry Morphew made his first appearance in a Chaffee County, Colorado court on Thursday on charges including first-degree murder after deliberation and tampering with evidence. On Wednesday, law enforcement officials announced a breakthrough in the case: they had arrested the 53-year-old just shy of one year since his wife, the mother of his two daughters, had gone missing.

MISSING COLORADO MOM'S HUSBAND BARRY MORPHEW APPEARS IN SHACKLES IN FIRST COURT HEARING SINCE ARREST

One of the glaring questions that remain in the case is the location of Suzanne Morphew’s body.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said law enforcement did not anticipate additional arrests. Officials would not provide more information regarding a suspected cause or motive in Suzanne’s death and said Barry asked for a lawyer when investigators began questioning him.

Suzanne’s friend, Tish Leewaye, spoke to KOAA, the NBC-affiliated TV station in Pueblo, Colorado, after learning of Barry’s arrest and said she wished she could see her friend again.

BARRY MORPHEW MURDER CHARGE: HOW HOMICIDES ARE PROSECUTED WITHOUT A BODY

The resident of Salida – a city with a population of just over 5,000 – said she pleaded with Barry to reveal where his wife’s body was located, according to the report.

"Just please tell us where she is at so we can get the closure that everyone wants," Leewaye reportedly said.

Nonetheless, Leewaye told KOAA they will won’t give up their search for their friend.

"We’ll find you[,] girl, and get justice, and Happy Mother’s Day," Leewaye told the station. She later added: "This was a good day, it'll be better when we can put her to rest."

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor last year on Mother’s Day, May 10, 2020. Officials said Barry Morphew told them she had left for a bike ride and never returned.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The sheriff's office said it worked with law enforcement partners to execute more than 135 search warrants statewide in connection with the case and interviewed more than 400 people in multiple states. The law enforcement teams looked into more than 1,400 tips.

Barry Morphew was arrested around 9:15 a.m. local time Wednesday near his home in Poncha Spring on Highway 50, the sheriff's office said. He is being held at the Chaffee County Detention Center without bond.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.