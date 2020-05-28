Colorado suspect claimed he was making ‘healthy meth substance’ with acai berries, report says

A Colorado man arrested this week in connection to running a meth lab in his garage reportedly told police that he was making a “healthy meth substance” since it contained acai berries.

Craig William Rogers, of Longmont, is now facing numerous charges, including unlawful distribution, manufacturing and dispensing of a controlled substance, according to the Colorado Daily.

The newspaper, citing an affidavit, reported that police discovered the alleged operation Tuesday after acting on a tip – and once they tracked down the 49-year-old, he claimed his brand of the drug was a “healthy meth substance.”

“No amount of meth is safe, whether it has a berry in it or not,” Longmont Police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur told the Colorado Daily. “It’s a highly addictive, life-destroying drug.”

Satur also said investigators found a “berry-like substance” inside the lab.

Court records viewed by the newspaper show that Rogers was released Wednesday on a $15,000 bond.

He is set to make his first court appearance tomorrow.