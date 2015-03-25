Colorado Springs police arrest man after more than 100 shots fired in Garden of the Gods

Police have arrested a man after more than 100 shots were fired into rock formations at the Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs. There were no reports of injuries.

Police said Brandon Bougades was taken into custody without incident on Monday on suspicion of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in the landmark park.

Police say two rock formations were shot at with a semi-automatic handgun and a shotgun. Officers searched the park and found about 150 shell casings.

The Colorado Springs visitors bureau says tourists from around the U.S. and more than 60 countries annually visit the 1,360-acre city park, which has been designated as a National Natural Landmark for its stunning rock formations.