Colorado shelter sees every animal get adopted during COVID-19 outbreak

A Colorado animal shelter twice emptied out its cages this week, finding cats and dogs new homes as residents hunker down and practice social isolation amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) posted video of its empty Colorado Springs dog kennels to Facebook, showing rows of empty cages on Wednesday -- one day after it said it emptied out its Cat Adoption Center.

“We are here to be a resource to our community during this difficult time, whether that means taking in pets with nowhere else to go or helping families find new family members and comfort,” said Gretchen Pressley, a spokesperson for the HSPPR. “We are so grateful to our community for rising up and helping us get so many pets into wonderful homes.”

Despite the success of its adoption efforts this week, the HSPPR told Fox News it still has new animals coming in every day, whether they be strays or owner surrenders.

“We’ve started out every morning with more pets available for adoption,” Pressley said.

And after all of the cats in the center’s shelter were adopted out on Tuesday, a few additional barn cats remained available out back, Pressley explained.

Colorado had more than 1,400 cases of coronavirus as of Friday afternoon.

Gov. Jared Polis issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order that took effect Thursday to limit the spread of the virus, according to his office.

"In true Colorado spirit, we’re seeing our friends, family and neighbors rise to the challenge," he said. "We are in this together and this is the season to stay at home to save lives.”

The order urges residents not to leave their homes except for food and household necessities, traveling to and from work “if you are a critical employee,” seeking medical care and caring for others.

The order is expected to run until at least April 11.