Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect

The officers sustaine dnon-life threatning injuries.

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three Colorado police officers in a Denver suburb were dragged by a suspect who was then shot and killed Tuesday while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said. 

The Englewood cops approached the car just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Girard Place.

As they got near, the 22-year-old male driver struck the officers with the vehicle and dragged them. He was shot during the incident. 

A female passenger in the car was taken into police custody at the scene. 

The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

