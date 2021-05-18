Colorado police officers dragged by stolen vehicle suspect

Three Colorado police officers in a Denver suburb were dragged by a suspect who was then shot and killed Tuesday while responding to reports of a stolen vehicle, authorities said.

The Englewood cops approached the car just before 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of East Girard Place.

As they got near, the 22-year-old male driver struck the officers with the vehicle and dragged them. He was shot during the incident.

A female passenger in the car was taken into police custody at the scene.

The officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.