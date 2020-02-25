Colorado police chief fires officer citing 'severe misconduct': report

An Aurora, Colo. police officer has been terminated from his position by the interim chief of police for “severe misconduct” in connexion to an August 2019 incident, a television report said Monday.

Posting on an Aurora Police Department blog, Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson said the fired officer’s conduct was “completely out of character with the mission, ideals, and expectations of the Aurora Police Department,” FOX 31 reported.

The officer was identified late Monday as Levi Huffine, who has worked for the police department since November 2012, the television station reported.



Wilson stressed there were no serious injuries resulting from the August 2019 incident involving Huffine.

While no other details concerning Huffine’s termination were released, an APD spokesperson did say the firing was not related to incidents involving Agent Nate Meier or Elijah McClain, the report said.

In the Meier incident, a general offense report obtained by FOX31 and Channel 2 said on March 29, 2019, officers were dispatched to the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Tower Road on a welfare check. Dispatch was told an unconscious person — possibly an APD officer — was inside a car outside Buckley Air Force Base.

When officers arrived, they found Aurora firefighters were already at the scene. APD Agent Nate Meier was in the driver’s seat of an unmarked Ford Taurus patrol car stopped in the middle of Mississippi, according to the report. The engine was still running.



The second incident involves Elijah McClain, a man who died days after an encounter with Aurora police and fire personnel in August 2019, with an attorney for the McClain family putting authorities on notice she plans on suing the city.

The department says the case involves officers making contact with a member of the public, adding someone complained of a non-serious injury and was checked out by medical staff, the FOX 31 report said. No additional details of the incident have been released.

“If [they] have a gross act that’s unlawful, that’s a clear violation of policy, the chief absolutely has discretion to make a firing decision on the spot,” said Paul Taylor, a former police officer and assistant professor at University of Colorado Denver.

“Due to a pending appeals process that is given to civil service employees, I am unable to provide additional details or information about this incident until that process has been completed. At such time, I will make the body worn camera footage available and address questions from our community members,” Wilson wrote on the police blog.

The interim chief said her decision followed her promise of transparency and building back the community’s trust.