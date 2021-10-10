Colorado parents arrested on child abuse charges for severely injuring twin baby boys

Two parents in Jefferson County, Colo., were arrested Friday after police say they severely abused their 6-week-old twin boys.



On Sunday, Oct. 3, deputies responded to a hospital after staff reported a 6-week-old baby was brought in with severe injuries. Deputies learned that the infant had an identical twin at home, along with an older sibling.



Upon completing a welfare check, the twin's sibling was also discovered with severe injuries.



The injuries investigators observed on the boys include skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg fractures, rib fractures, genital injuries, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment.



One of the twins also tested positive for illegal narcotics, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Jeremy Esposito, 34, and his wife, 28-year-old Jonelle Esposito, on charges of felony child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury.