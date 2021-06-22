Colorado officer killed in shooting that left three dead identified, described as 'highly respected'

The Colorado police officer who was killed Monday along with the suspected gunman and a civilian was identified Tuesday as a 19-year veteran of the force.

Gordon Beesley was a school resource officer at Oberon Middle School in the Denver suburb of Arvada but was working patrol while school was out for the summer, the Arvada Police Department said. No other details about him were disclosed.

Beesley was killed Monday during a shooting in the city's Olde Town district. He was responding to a call about a "suspicious incident" near the Arvada Library around 1:15 p.m. Mountain Time, police said. Moments later, authorities received 911 calls that shots were being fired and that an officer had been struck by gunfire.

Authorities have not disclosed details of the shooting. During the incident, a shelter in place order was issued while authorities searched the area. A second order was issued hours later and lifted Monday evening.

The identity of a male killed, described by police as a "Samaritan," and the suspected gunman, also a male, was not released.

In an interview with Fox News hours after the shooting, Arvada Mayor Marc Williams described Beesley as a "highly respected" officer whose "involvement in the community went far beyond just his police duties."

"You've got an officer with a family who went to work this morning thinking he was going to do his public service and he didn't come home," Williams said. "I'm just so sad for his family and sad for our community that now we're part of the statistic of these horrible losses."

Before Monday, the city had lost two officers while in the line of duty, but never to gun violence, Williams said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arvada City Hall was closed Tuesday so rooms and other resources could be made available to the police department, the city said. Also closed for the day was a municipal court, which is expected to reopen Wednesday. Cases expected to be heard Tuesday will be rescheduled.