Colorado mountains see nearly 20 inches of snow on first day of summer

Some areas of Colorado celebrated the first day of summer on Friday... with nearly two feet of snow.

Snow markers at the Steamboat Resort show the snow piling up to almost 20 inches of snow throughout the day on Friday to the area, which is around 6,900 feet above sea level.

The resort in Steamboat Springs, located roughly 155 miles northwest of Denver, dubbed the strange weather event a "summer snow-stice." KCNC-TV shared photos of the snow slowly piling up on Friday.

A winter weather advisory was in effect until Sunday morning, but by then, the resort on Facebook welcomed back the sunshine and the 60-degree weather that was forecast for the area.

The town is supposed to see highs of 82 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

"The Voice" star Kelly Clarkson tweeted last week that she was "up in the mountains" of Colorado with her family — and seemingly enjoyed some snow, too.

"Yes, that is snow in my hand," she wrote. "Snowball fights in June. I love Colorado!"