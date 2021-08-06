Colorado mom arrested after video allegedly shows her ‘forcefully placing’ her son in trunk of car

A Colorado mother has been arrested after allegedly being caught on video forcing her 5-year-old child into the trunk of her car.

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was taken into custody Thursday on a child abuse and restraining order violation following the incident that unfolded a day earlier, according to the Pueblo Police Department.

Video of the scene reportedly captured by a witness begins with the sounds of a child crying.

"Get in there before I f—k you up!" a woman is heard screaming before slamming the trunk of her vehicle.

A voice off camera then starts shouting at the woman, telling her "dude, you can’t put your f-----g kid in the f-----g trunk!"

"Take the f-----g kid out of the f-----g trunk!" the voice demands.

"Dude I was going to take him out, check this out" the woman then says as the trunk is popped back open and a child emerges.

The Pueblo Police Department described Trujillo as homeless and said in a statement that they "received information that… Trujillo was forcefully placing her 5-year-old male child in the trunk of her vehicle."