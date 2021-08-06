Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Colorado mom arrested after video allegedly shows her ‘forcefully placing’ her son in trunk of car

Chelsea Trujillo now facing multiple charges

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A Colorado mother has been arrested after allegedly being caught on video forcing her 5-year-old child into the trunk of her car. 

Chelsea Trujillo, 33, was taken into custody Thursday on a child abuse and restraining order violation following the incident that unfolded a day earlier, according to the Pueblo Police Department

Video of the scene reportedly captured by a witness begins with the sounds of a child crying. 

Chelsea-Rae Trujillo is shown here after her arrest. (Pueblo Police Department)

"Get in there before I f—k you up!" a woman is heard screaming before slamming the trunk of her vehicle. 

A voice off camera then starts shouting at the woman, telling her "dude, you can’t put your f-----g kid in the f-----g trunk!" 

"Take the f-----g kid out of the f-----g trunk!" the voice demands. 

"Dude I was going to take him out, check this out" the woman then says as the trunk is popped back open and a child emerges. 

The Pueblo Police Department described Trujillo as homeless and said in a statement that they "received information that… Trujillo was forcefully placing her 5-year-old male child in the trunk of her vehicle." 

