Colorado man sentenced for burglarizing polygamous compound

A Colorado man who burglarized a polygamous compound in southwestern South Dakota has been sentenced to three years of probation.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 29-year-old Wade Bird, of Sugar City, Colorado, pleaded guilty to drug, burglary and theft conspiracy charges.

Authorities allege Bird and another man in January 2018 tried to steal trailers and other items from the compound in rural Custer County.

The compound is run by members of a Mormon splinter group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS.

The second suspect is in Colorado facing prosecution for allegedly violating a protection order and being a fugitive from justice.

