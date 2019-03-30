Colorado man in custody after cellphone recorded killing

Police say a Colorado man is in custody after the killing of his neighbor was recorded on the victim's cellphone.

Colorado Springs police say 53-year-old James W. Hanlon turned himself in Friday night to police in the Denver area. No other details were released.

Police had been looking for Hanlon since Wednesday, when 63-year-old Gary Dolce was shot to death in Colorado Springs.

Police say a phone found next to Dolce's body contained a recording of the shooting.

An arrest affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV with a driver who is wearing a blue, disposable glove pointing a black handgun at Dolce.

The video shows several shots being fired and Dolce falling to the ground yelling "Oh my God!" More shots are heard but aren't captured on video.