Colorado man arrested for pipe bombs had helped plan protest over coronavirus restrictions, report says

A Colorado man who had helped plan armed protests over coronavirus restrictions was arrested Friday after federal agents discovered pipe bombs in his home, according to a report.

ATF and FBI agents were executing a search warrant of Bradley Bunn’s home in Loveland when they found four pipe bombs and potential pipe bomb components, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado said in a press release.

Bomb technicians transported the destructive devices to an area where they were “rendered safe,” according to the release. It was not clear what Bunn, 53, had intended to do with them.

Officials told ABC News that Bunn came across law enforcement’s radar after he used social media to encourage people to bring assault rifles to a Friday rally at the Colorado Capitol building.

According to an affidavit released Monday, Bunn later told FBI agents: “I don’t have a lot of experience in this. I haven’t done this before.”

Investigators had reportedly discovered Bunn’s social media posts, which were deemed “angry” and “aggressive.” They were later alerted that Bunn was allegedly in possession of pipe bombs, ABC News reported.

Bunn was scheduled to make his initial appearance via video conference on Monday before a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

It was not immediately clear if Bunn had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. He has been charged with the possession of destructive devices. If convicted, Bunn faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.