Gunman in standoff that left 2 cops injured killed himself, authorities say

A Colorado man who died after allegedly shooting two police officers and engaging in an hours-long standoff with authorities on Sunday committed suicide, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Quintana, 35, succumbed to injuries from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and died in a hospital Monday, Steven Castro, spokesman for the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, said in a news release.

Quintana had been rushed to the hospital Sunday after the standoff with police at his home, the Denver Post reported.

One officer was shot in the abdomen and the other in a leg, FOX31 Denver reported. The two officers were identified as Richard Jaramillo, a department veteran, and Steve Gameroz, a rookie. They were expected to survive their injuries.

Police used chemical agents in an attempt to drive Quintana from the house, according to the Denver Post. The house, which reportedly belonged to Quintana's mother, caught fire during the standoff and was destroyed. Police have yet to say what caused the fire.

Quintana was later taken into custody and rushed to the hospital, where he died Monday.