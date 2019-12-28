Colorado man, an accused pedophile, dies after found unresponsive in jail cell, authorities say

A Colorado man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl with chloroform in an attempt to sexually assault her last month died Monday after being found unresponsive in his jail cell.

The cause of death for Jeffrey Beagley, 34, was not immediately known. Authorities were awaiting the results of toxicology tests and said their investigation was continuing.

Beagley had been facing charges of first-degree murder, reckless manslaughter, attempted sex assault and child abuse resulting in the death.

He had a bottle of chloroform delivered to him a day before he called 911 to report the girl’s death, investigators said. The girl died of chloroform poisoning, according to autopsy results.

Beagley's relationship to the girl has not been released by investigators.

In a shed on the property where the girl was found investigators discovered a tarp made into a privacy tent that had pillows and blankets, a computer, sex toys and a bottle of chloroform, according to KKTV-TV of Colorado Springs.

He was arrested on Dec. 14 and jailed without bond.

Beagley was also facing additional charges for alleged child pornography found on his phone and computer.

He had not entered a plea before his death.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.