Colorado man who drove 135 mph, killed woman in crash, found dancing naked in lake afterward, sentenced

A Colorado man responsible for a fatal hit-and-run -- who was found after the accident dancing naked in a park -- is set to spend the next three decades behind bars.

Tyler White, 27, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty in April to menacing and second-degree murder in the death of Ariel Berryman, the Denver District Attorney's Office said.

White killed Berryman, then 28, in October 2016 as he was driving his Dodge Challenger 135 mph near Interstate 25 in Colorado, officials said in a news release. White caused a four-vehicle crash that ultimately left the woman dead.

Prosecutors said that White then fled the scene of the crash on foot, and was later found dancing naked near a lake in Denver's City Park.

Officials said he has also agreed to pay $9,500 in restitution.