Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Colorado grocery store gunman charged with another 43 counts of attempted murder, weapons and assault charges

Alissa was initially facing 10 counts of first-degree murder

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Colorado shooter makes first court appearance since massacreVideo

Colorado shooter makes first court appearance since massacre

FOX News correspondent Alicia Acuna has the latest as suspect is charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

Colorado prosecutors have charged the man who fatally shot 10 people at a Boulder grocery store on March 22 with an additional 44 counts of attempted murder, weapons and assault charges.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was initially facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder when he was apprehended on March 23; he now faces 54 total charges.

BOULDER, COLORADO SHOOTING SUSPECT AHMAD AL ALIWI ALISSA: WHAT WE KNOW

The additional charges include 32 additional counts of attempted first-degree murder, 10 counts of unlawful use of a high-capacity magazine and one count of first-degree assault, according to a motion filed Wendesday in Boulder County District Court.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP, Pool, File)

Alissa had bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol, which resembles an AR-15 rifle, six days before killing the 10 victims, including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. He passed a background check conducted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

BOULDER SHOOTER WAS ALLEGEDLY 'CHUCKLING' TO HIMSELF AS HE MURDERED 10 PEOPLE: REPORT

He also had a 9mm handgun, but police do not believe he used it in the shooting and it's unclear how he acquired it. 

The motive behind Alissa's attack remains unclear. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 21-year-old was previously known to the FBI when the bureau linked him to another individual under investigation, The New York Times reported in March.

Victims of the deadly shooting include Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.

Fox News' Stephen Sorace and Paul Best contributed to this report.

Your Money