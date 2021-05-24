Boulder mass shooting suspect slapped with more charges: DA

The Boulder County District Attorney's office on Monday filed additional murder charges against the man accused of killing nearly a dozen people at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store in March.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, was first charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder following the March 22 shooting rampage at King Soopers, which left 10 people dead.

On Monday, Alissa was charged with 13 additional attempted murder counts and dozens of sentence enhancers. The additional charges names eight new victims of attempted murder, people who were around the store when the suspect opened fire. He now faces 115 criminal charges for his alleged role in the shooting, including 47 crime-of-violence sentence enhancers.

"Based on developments in the ongoing investigation, the District Attorney’s Office has determined that additional crimes and sentence enhancers must be charged in this matter," the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Alissa is accused of killing nine shoppers and workers inside and outside the store. Officer Eric Talley, 51, one of the first three police officers who entered the store, was also killed. Authorities previously said shots were fired at 19 other people, including 11 law enforcement officers.

"With these additions, the allegations now include a total of 10 murder victims, 15 civilian victims of attempted murder, and 11 victims of attempted murder who are members of law enforcement." the statement added.

The new charges were filed on the eve of the accused shooter’s second court appearance Tuesday.

Alissa's lawyer, public defender Kathryn Herold, said in her client's first court appearance on March 25 that he needs a mental health review.

Victims of the deadly shooting include Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Teri Leiker, 51; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62, and Jody Waters, 65.