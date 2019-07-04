Colorado drug raids result in 20 arrests, seizure of 30 firearms: authorities

A drug raid in Colorado on Monday yielded 20 arrested and 30 guns, authorities said.

Authorities said they seized large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescriptions drugs in the raids conducted by Longmont police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Thirty firearms, ammunition and silencers were also seized, according to CBS Denver.

Authorities launched their investigation into the drug trafficking ring in December, the station reported. Officials said 1,472 fentanyl pills, 3 pounds of meth, 1.6 pounds of ephedrine, 288 opioid pills, 18.7 grams of cocaine, 6.7 grams of heroin and 10 benzodiazepine pills were seized.

Six of the seized rifles didn’t have serial numbers, CBS Denver reported.

Joshua Ward, of Longword, was the ring leader of the operations, investigators said. He along with 19 others received dozens of charges, including weapons and organized crimes offenses.

Among others charged were: Michael Reed, Anatascia Rose, Geraldine Vodicka, David Childers, Brandy Lengenderfer, Brenden Pesick, Ashley Nail, Chad Lang, Michel Courtney, Ramon Lubre, Danita Bauer, David Lopez, Steven Johnston, Joshua Antony, Connie Medina, Amy Brackett and Steven Lucero.