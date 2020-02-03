Colorado detectives search for 'endangered' missing boy, 11, who disappeared a week ago

Colorado detectives have been conducting a massive search for an 11-year-old boy whose disappearance a week ago has left them baffled.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office detectives have been looking for Gannon Stauch since going to the boy's home in Colorado Springs on Jan. 27 and being told that the boy had run away, according to reports.

Gannon's stepmother Letecia Stauch was the last person to see him before he disappeared on his way to a friend's house, according to reports.

She confirmed that she took Gannon hiking before he vanished, KKTV reported.

The station reported that on Thursday authorities stopped considering Gannon a runaway. They now consider him an "endangered missing child."

The station posted an interview it conducted with the stepmom Friday in which she accused detectives who questioned her about Gannon’s disappearance of violating her constitutional rights.

“During the interview I asked several times can I stop the interview, can I get an attorney, can I stop the interview, can I get an attorney,” Stauch said with her back facing the camera. “I was denied. I was told I couldn’t get nothing to drink, I couldn’t go to the bathroom.”

She said the detectives were twisting what she said, making her feel uncomfortable.

“So I immediately stopped and felt like an attorney would help me with some of the vocabulary and things like that that I needed help with and understanding some of the things they were asking,” she said.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Deb Mynatt declined to comment when asked about Stauch’s claims, The Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

She told the paper she could not comment if Stauch currently had a lawyer.

Fox 21 Colorado Springs reported that 350 “vetted” volunteers helped deputies search for Gannon on Sunday.

“With the search, we are limited to daylight hours and weather conditions, but the investigation side, that's being done 24 hours a day so it has not stopped.” Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jackie Kirby said, according to the station.