Driver slams into Dairy Queen picnic area, injuring Colorado family

Four members of a Colorado family escaped serious injury after a man suspected of driving under the influence drove into the picnic area of a Dairy Queen on Saturday in a dramatic crash captured on video.

The Loveland Police Department told FOX31 that Michael John Dupuis, 31, of Loveland was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs when he drove his Toyota Corolla into the picnic area.

“It was like a bomb went off," Carol Hendry told FOX31. "There were bodies flying. Grandkids were screaming and crying."

TEXAS DEPUTY'S VEHICLE HIT BY TRAIN AS HE RUSHED TO SAVE BABY IN DISTRESS, OFFICIALS SAY

Hendry was at the restaurant with her husband Bob and two grandchildren and was seated at one of the two tables that were taken out by the car.

Hendry said the crash happened fast with no time to react before there were "shards of bricks flying everywhere."

“I saw that car out of the corner of my eye and heard the engine revving, and it was just too fast," she told FOX31. "Things happened too quickly."

ABDUCTED IDAHO GIRL FOUND SAFE IN ARIZONA, SUSPECT JAILED

Carol said she only had minor injuries, while her husband broke several bones in his back when he was knocked about 10 feet into the parking lot.

Bob Hendry told FOX31 his injuries were worse than anything he sustained in his nearly 50 years of working in law enforcement.

“You survive a law enforcement career, and then you get taken out eating ice cream,” he told FOX31.

The couple's grandchildren were not injured in the crash. A woman at another table was briefly trapped under the vehicle before she was taken to a local hospital. Police said four people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Dupuis has since been charged with vehicular assault and DUI, according to FOX31.