Coronavirus
Published

Colorado health officials confirm new COVID-19 variant in the state

By Louis Casiano | Fox News

Public health officials in Colorado confirmed the first case of a new coronavirus variant in the United States that was first discovered in Britain weeks ago, prompting a new set of lockdowns. 

The state informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the case. 

"The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "We are working to prevent spread and contain the virus at all levels."

