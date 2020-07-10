Colorado CEO chased down Hispanic couple and threatened them with a gun after they took a wrong turn into his driveway

The CEO of an energy development company in Colorado faces criminal charges after he allegedly held a minority couple at gunpoint after they accidentally turned into his driveway while trying to find the location of their friend's wedding rehearsal party.

Chris Ochoa and his girlfriend were on their way to the party in the area of Elk Canyon Estates in Sedalia on June 12 when the GPS led them to the wrong house, which belonged to Paul Favret.

As they made a U-turn out of Favret's driveway, Ochoa says he was followed by a large red truck, and Favret got out, pulled out a gun and came around to Ochoa's open window on the driver's side of his car, pointing the gun at him and threatening that he was “going to blow our head off!” Ochoa wrote in a Facebook post.

"We had our hands up, pleading that we were only looking for my friend's wedding party and that we were not doing anything wrong," Ochoa wrote. "We apologized for turning around in his driveway but he would not put the gun down. He was unmoved and didn't care about any of our rationale.

"He remained in rage for what felt like an eternity. My girlfriend was able to take a few pictures as he moved towards the front of our rental car, and she called 911 as well because we felt in danger as he kept pointing the gun at our faces and continued to tell us how much he wanted to kill us," the post continued.

Favret initially denied pointing a gun at the couple but later fessed up to doing so when officers confronted him with the pictures, according to reports by 9 News.

“As a minority, I felt in danger," Ochoa said, according to the incident report from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), the local news outlet reported.

Ochoa initially declined to press charges against Favret because the family who lived in the home he was intending to visit dissuaded him from doing so to avoid "drama," and threatened to cancel the wedding if he did.

Ochoa, who identifies as Mexican-American, asked the DCSO to reopen the case now that his best friend’s wedding is over.

Favret has been charged with prohibited use of a weapon and menacing and disorderly conduct, and posted bail set at $50,000 on Friday morning, a spokesperson for DSCO told Fox News.

Police officials declined to comment further "since it's an open case," but added, "the case has yet to be filed with the DAs office, who may look at it and add or delete charges after they review the filing."

Favret, who is also the president of the community's homeowners association, has denied that he could even identify Ochoa's race, but said he "regret my actions that day," according to a statement, 9 News reported.

“I had no way of knowing the identities of the individuals in the vehicle," Favret said. "I just saw the unknown vehicle very close to the home at a time when we were not expecting any visitors and our property is clearly marked with our address and is about 1/2 mile from their destination," the statement continued, adding that Ochoa's Facebook post is inaccurate.