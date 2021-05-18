Colorado authorities file new charges against Barry Morphew in wife's disappearance, suspected death

Barry Morphew, the Colorado man charged with murder almost a full year after his wife Suzanne's reported disappearance on Mother's Day 2020, allegedly killed her and tampered with her body sometime between May 9 and 10, according to new charges unveiled by Chaffee County prosecutors Tuesday.

He is now facing charges of tampering with a body and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a new court filing.

The weapon was described only as a "short rifle."

Authorities arrested the 53-year-old Morphew on the murder charge on May 5. Her body was still not recovered as of Tuesday.

He also faces charges of tampering with physical evidence and attempt to influence a public servant.

Then last week, authorities said he admitted to casting an absentee ballot for Donald Trump in his wife's name in the 2020 election, resulting in forgery and ballot fraud charges.

Suzanne Morphew went missing on May 10 last year after she was believed to have gone on a bike ride. Her bicycle was discovered on a train near the family's home in Salida, Colo.

The new charges allege that between May 9 and 10, Morphew "unlawfully and feloniously willfully destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed, or altered a human body, part of a human body, or human remains with intent to impair its or their appearance or availability" before investigators recovered them.

