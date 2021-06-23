Colorado hot air ballooning couple survive multiple crashes, plunge underwater

A Colorado couple is lucky to be alive after their hot air balloon crashed multiple times in Chatfield State Park.

Michael and Melonie Lombardi were celebrating their anniversary and reportedly lifted off Sunday morning from Chatfield Reservoir’s launch pad.

Then, the wind picked up.

"We waited 45 minutes. They said, ‘We don’t think the conditions are going to be right. We should reschedule.’ They waited 20 minutes, came back and said, ‘We’re going to go ahead and give it a try,'" Melonie Lombardi told KDVR on Monday.

Just 15 minutes into their ride, the balloon's pilot announced they would be making a hard landing and the balloon crashed twice near Waterton Canyon.

"I didn’t think we were supposed to go that fast. Didn’t seem right at all," Michael Lombardi told the outlet. "I say we were going at least 70 miles an hour going across the water. Hitting the water was like being dropped from something onto concrete. Going so fast — just an abrupt stop. It was like hitting a brick wall."

The Lombardis' wasn't the only balloon to crash that morning; the pair watched as another balloon near the Chatfield Reservoir swim beach went down just a few miles away.

Three of the balloon's six passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter that authorities believe a "strong gust of wind" caused the crashes and that Colorado Parks and Wildlife and South Metro Fire Rescue had responded to the scene.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast also posted a picture of the crash site.

"We watched the other balloon go down. We watched one of the passengers tumble out of it, just cartwheel after cartwheel after cartwheel," Michael Lombardi recalled.

When the Lombardis slammed into the ground, they were submerged for 20 to 30 seconds, trapped under the weight of other passengers.

The Lombardis ended up along the foothills near Roxborough Park, according to CBS 4.

The couple left and went to the hospital, where Melonie Lombardi discovered she had broken a bone in her wrist and her husband was treated for a knee injury.

"Happy Anniversary to my beautiful bride. Although today didn't go as planned at least we made it out alive. I love you Melonie Lombardi with all my heart," Michael Lombardi later wrote on Facebook.

"To our friends and family I will never recommend going on a hot air balloon ride to anyone. We went this morning for the first time ever and crashed. We are now sitting in the ER and my wife is all banged up. We are ok and will live, but damn talk about our lives flashing before our eyes," he said.

Nine hours later, Michael Lombardi posted that he was back at the hospital and that the pain in his knee had worsened.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind words throughout the day. Let's hope I'm overreacting," he said.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast public information officer noted that the hot air balloon companies involved have contracts with the park as a "short-term concessionaire" to launch and land their balloons on park grounds.

The spokesman identified the companies as Rocky Mountain Hot Air Balloon and Cloud Based Balloons.

Rocky Mountain Hot Air Balloons confirmed its involvement in the incident but declined to comment on the matter.

Fox News reached out to the Lombardis for comment but did not immediately receive a response.