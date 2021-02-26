Judge refuses to lower $3M bond for Colorado animal rights activist accused of murder-for-hire plot gone bad

A Colorado judge refused on Friday to change the multimillion-dollar bond requirements for a prominent Colorado animal rights activist and attorney accused of trying to hire ranch hands to kill her estranged husband’s new love interest, who previously worked as the family’s au pair, Fox News has confirmed.

Jefferson County Judge Bradley Burback ordered that Jennifer Reba Emmi’s cash-only bond remain at $3 million – that only she can pay, Emmi’s defense team confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

"Jennifer has a bankruptcy case pending so we can assure you that she will not find 3 million dollars of cash while in jail," defense attorneys M. Colin Bresee and Malcolm Seawell wrote in an emailed statement. "Our legal and factual arguments were persuasive; however, she will not be released today."

Emmi, who also goes by the name Jennifer Edwards, was arrested at the end of Jan. 25 and remains behind bars in Jefferson County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, retaliation against a victim/witness, stalking, domestic violence, violation of bail bond conditions and violation of mandatory protection order, according to a 33-page affidavit obtained by Fox News.

The 44-year-old Evergreen, Colorado, resident and founder of The Animal Law Center had allegedly plotted against her husband and his girlfriend with ranch hands. In November 2020, she approached 28-year-old worker Timothy Lindsey for his help, police papers show.

Lindsey approached the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 2, 2020, and said that hours earlier, Emmi "had asked him to ‘take care of’ the girlfriend of her soon to be ex-husband," the affidavit states.

Lindsey "interpreted Jennifer’s request as she wanted her soon to be ex-husband’s girlfriend killed," the document states. He recalled how, during a phone call on that date, she mentioned "taking her out."

"Jennifer asked Timothy if he knew anyone who could ‘help get rid of her – Nobody will miss her," the affidavit continues, describing how Emmi was allegedly referring to the former au pair. When Lindsey asked whether Emmi was referring to both her estranged husband and the woman, she allegedly responded, "Just her."

During a phone call between Lindsey and Emmi later that night, which Emmi recorded, Lindesey asked Emmi if she was serious. She allegedly responded: "I’ll have no regrets." He told her it would cost $2,500 to $5,000.

Jennifer later allegedly said: "I’m inclined to kill two birds with one stone so to speak," noting: "He’s the one leading this battle."

She allegedly added: "If there was a car accident or something, then nobody would know."

Bresee previously told Fox News Emmi "sacrificed her body to have three beautiful children and a perfect family."

"Jennifer did not know that her husband was having an affair with the 20-something Au Pair," Bresee said. "I do not think it would be a surprise to anyone that Jennifer became enraged and said some pretty horrific things. Jennifer spoke to and texted some trusted friends from her home expecting compassion and guidance."

In their Friday statement, Emmi’s defense team described having difficulty obtaining video surveillance footage and statements in connection with the case.

"Jennifer was frustrated that law enforcement can watch and listen to hundreds of hours of surveillance but cannot hit the send button on a computer to share with her lawyers before the hearing," Bresee wrote. "Attorney Seawell and I have not yet been provided with the document or a signed HIPPA release allowing the Jefferson County Jail Counsellor to share Jennifer’s private statements with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office."

The attorneys are also taking a local news station to court for access to video footage of an interview between a reporter and their client, court records show. During an exclusive interview with FOX31 Denver, Emmi said she "had always fought for the underdog."

"And now I’m the underdog," she said.

Emmi told the news outlet she had been suffering from a series of medical events and conditions and said she had been "set up."

"I was set up, and I have been repeatedly set up. All I can say is I want the truth to come out," she reportedly said. "The whole thing is crazy. I don’t want to hurt anyone."

Emmi's next hearing is scheduled for April 7.

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.