Colombian man arrested in Colorado marijuana crackdown after rifles, shotguns found at home

Authorities say a Colombian man was arrested in last week's federal raids of more than a dozen sites connected to Colorado's marijuana industry.

Forty-nine-year-old Hector Diaz was charged in federal court Friday after authorities say they seized five assault-style rifles, five handguns, a shotgun and ammunition during a search of a home in Cherry Hills Village.

Diaz made his first court appearance Monday after court documents in his case were unsealed.

Diaz is in the United States legally but authorities say he is not allowed to possess firearms under his visa.

The court documents include a photograph that investigators say shows Diaz wearing a Drug Enforcement Administration hat and holding two semi-automatic rifles. Two handguns are also apparently stuck inside his pants.

His lawyer didn't return a call seeking comment.