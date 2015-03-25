Colo. prisons: Evidence lacking after Saudi inmate accused of seeking another inmate's death

Colorado prison officials say they didn't find enough evidence to take action against a Saudi inmate who was accused of trying to have another inmate killed.

Officials said Tuesday that no criminal charges were filed and no internal discipline was pursued against Homaidan al-Turki (HO'-ma-don al-tur-KEE').

Al-Turki is serving prison time after he was convicted in 2006 of sexually assaulting his housekeeper and treating her as a virtual slave when he lived in the Denver area.

Prosecutors revealed the allegation last week as al-Turki and Saudi officials asked a judge to allow al-Turki to serve his sentence in his home country. The judge hasn't issued a decision.

Prosecutors are fighting the move.

Neither prosecutors nor al-Turki's lawyer immediately returned calls Tuesday. Al-Turki's lawyer has said the prison allegation was baseless.