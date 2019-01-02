'Collusion' among terms on university's 'Banished Word List'

In a move that might please President Trump, a Michigan university is saying no collusion.

Lake Superior State University posted its 44th annual “Banished Word List” on Monday and included "collusion" along with words such as the “OTUS family of acronyms” (POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS), “litigate” and “most important election of our time.”

“We all need to collude on getting rid of this word,” one contributor wrote.

Some of the other words included, “yeet,” “thought leader,” “ghosting” and “wrap my head around.”

The university describes its “Banished Word List” as a “tongue-in-cheek” survey which asks people to suggest words or phrases to be banned throughout the year. A team then trims the list down to about 18.

Lake Superior State University, located in Sault Sainte Marie, is home to about 2,100 undergraduates.

