Collision between car, horse and buggy in New York county sends family of seven to hospital

Up to seven members of a family in Yates County, New York, including infant children, were critically injured in a collision between a car and a horse and buggy Sunday, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike confirmed that the collision had taken place in the small town of Jerusalem. He described the collision as a “mass casualty incident with several critical injuries.”

A preliminary investigation determined that an unidentified 24-year-old driver from Penn Yan was heading westbound along East Sherman Hollow Road when he tried to pass the buggy near the crest of a hill, Rochester’s WHEC reported. Another vehicle traveling eastbound caused the 24-year-old's car to collide with the buggy, which exited the road, smashed apart, and sent all seven family members into either a ditch or a field.

Spike later told reporters that children as young as seven months were among the injured. He said that four emergency helicopters were on the scene to airlift the victims.

Those airlifted with the most severe injuries included the mother and father of the family, as well as a seven-year-old child and a seven-month-old baby -- both with internal injuries, the station reported. Three young boys were also transported by ambulance to a local area hospital.

Meanwhile, the family’s horse had to be euthanized due to its injuries, according to WHEC.

The driver of the car involved in the collision has not been arrested, although his vehicle has since been impounded, Spike said.

The incident remains under investigation.