Florida college students support diversity quotas in admissions, job hiring but not for football

University of Florida students interviewed by Campus Reform this week were nearly unanimous in their support of diversity quotas for admissions and hiring processes but drew the line when it came to competitive sports.

"I think it’s an absolute necessity," one student told Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson.

"As a first-generation college student from a Hispanic household it’s very important," said another.

The students said they supported the idea that colleges and businesses should reflect the demographics of the larger community.

However, they appeared more hesitant when asked whether those same standards should be applied to college sports teams.

"I think that should be skill-based," said one student.

Others said teams should be assembled based on talent and getting the best players, not focused on race or ethnicity.

"Let the skills shine and whoever is the best player deserves to be on the team," said another student.

Jacobson noted that if the Florida Gators’ offensive lineup reflected the school’s demographics it would comprise six White players, two Latino players, two Asian players, and one Black player. Most players on the team are Black.

The students interviewed suggested that the players likely got to where they are because they are the most skilled.

"If they’re best players fit for the job, then they deserve the spot," said one student.

Asked whether this insight changes their mind on diversity quotas in college and the workplace, several admitted that it did.

"Yeah, I mean, you want the best," one student told Jacobson. "It doesn’t really matter what the person’s race is, who they are, whatever. You have skills. You’re a good person, that’s about it."

Fox News has reached out to the university’s diversity and inclusion office for comment.