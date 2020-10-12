College biology quiz refers to Trump as 'eugenicist': report

A biology professor at Gettysburg College referred to President Trump as a 'eugenicist' on a quiz administered to students, according to a screenshot obtained by Young America’s Foundation through its Campus Bias Tip Line.

YAF's Kara Zupkus said the submission came from a student in adjunct professor Betty Furster's introductory biology class during the Spring 2020 semester, who chose to remain anonymous out of "fear of retribution."

COLLEGE PROFESSORS LET LOOSE PROFANE CRITICISM OF PENCE DURING VP DEBATE

Students were given a multiple choice question which read “Trump is a ____?”.

If students clicked on “eugenicist” as their answer, they were given a point and provided an explanation that defined the term as “the ‘science’ of human improvement through better breeding."

"It was discredited in 1939 but Trump thinks he’s smart because his uncle was an MIT professor and healthy because he has good genes – we don’t know if he’s healthy, they haven’t released the results of his last check-up,” the explanation adds. "He's orange."

Zupkus noted the question about the president was the only political question on the quiz, with the remaining four questions covering biology concepts such as pleiotropy, heritability, and twins.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Gettysburg College told FOX News that the school's Office of the Provost immediately looked into the matter as soon as it was made aware of it.

"Gettysburg College and the instructor both recognize that this incident is inconsistent with our commitment, detailed in our Freedom of Expression Philosophy, to sustain a community in which all members feel their ideas, opinions, and beliefs are respected and protected, even when those ideas are not shared universally," the spokesperson added. "The instructor has acknowledged it was a mistake in judgment and explained to us that, when a student expressed concern last spring, she apologized."