College in Boston apologizes for letting police officers use its bathrooms

Boston’s Berklee College of Music is now apologizing for "perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization” by allowing the city’s police officers to use its bathrooms.

The school’s public safety department, in a Facebook post, said Boston Police have been staging officers near the institution since a May 31 demonstration in memory of George Floyd. This past Sunday, officials let the cops use the Berklee Performance Center’s restrooms after an informal decision was “made on the spot."

“We have heard from many of you personally and across social channels of your hurt and anger that this access was permitted, especially as the facility is not currently open for students and members of our community,” the statement read. “Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter.

“We understand that many members of our community feel betrayed. We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization,” it continued. “We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.

The school – at the conclusion of the statement – vowed that “this should not have happened, and going forward, it will not happen again.”

Some commenters who responded to the post on Facebook, however, were not enthused.

“Law enforcement is essential for keeping our students, our children, safe in the city. And I’m grateful you showed them kindness. I’m disappointed however, that you promise ‘never again’ to show such kindness,” one wrote.

“I thought this was satire when I read it,” another wrote. “You are apologizing for allowing officers to use the bathroom when they were posted near your campus?”