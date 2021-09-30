Expand / Collapse search
Cold weather, storms forecast across central US as freeze advisories issued over Rockies

Cold front could bring heavy rainfall, flash flooding to a wide swath of the country

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 30 Video

National weather forecast for September 30

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

A cold front marching across the central U.S. will be the biggest story ending the week.  

THE FIRST FREEZE OF THE SEASON: HOW TO PREPARE

It will stall and bring the risk of storms and heavy rainfall. which could lead to flash flooding for a wide swath of the country.

Forecast rainfall across the Central U.S.

Forecast rainfall across the Central U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will be above average for the Midwest and Great Lakes while cooler and below-average temperatures hit the Rockies.  

Freeze advisories and higher elevation snow will result from the colder air mass.   

Forecast radar across the U.S.

Forecast radar across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Hurricane Sam is still churning out in the Atlantic but will steer clear of the U.S. 

Hurricane Sam over the Atlantic

Hurricane Sam over the Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Bermuda still needs to keep an eye on the system this weekend.  

High surf and dangerous rip currents will still be a risk along the East Coast. 

