Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Cold weather, snow forecast for parts of Northeast, Michigan

The West will see more storms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National weather forecast for November 3 Video

National weather forecast for November 3

Fox News senior meteorologist with the forecast from FOX Weather.

The coldest air so far this season has spread south and eastward, with temperatures getting into the 40s and 50s as far as south Texas on Wednesday, marking the end of the growing season for many states.

COLD WEATHER FORECAST ACROSS US

Cold air blowing over the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes will keep lake-effect snow showers and a wintry mix for parts of the Northeast and Michigan through Thursday.

Widespread freeze for the Northeast, Michigan

Widespread freeze for the Northeast, Michigan (Credit: Fox News)

A stationary front draped across the southern Plains will bring heavy rainfall to parts of Texas.  

Flash flooding will be a risk for southeast Texas, especially around the Houston area.

Next Texas storm system

Next Texas storm system (Credit: Fox News)

The next storm system impacting the West moves in on Wednesday.  

Some coastal areas will receive 3-5 inches of rain.  

Rain and snow forecast for the West

Rain and snow forecast for the West (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

High wind watches are also in effect Wednesday night, as the system moves in. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money