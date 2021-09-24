Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Cold front brings thunderstorms, flooding to Northeast as central US sees late summer heat

Showers, thunderstorms will also impact western states

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
National weather forecast for September 24 Video

National weather forecast for September 24

Adam Klotz has your FoxCast.

As we head into the last weekend of September, a largely quiet weather pattern is in place across the country. 

However, in the Northeast, a slow-moving cold front is bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms. 

Northeast flood advisories

Northeast flood advisories (Credit: Fox News)

Flood advisories have been issued as the front sweeps through the region. 

This line of heavy rain will reach Maine by Saturday. 

Farther south, the same cold front is draped across southern Florida and will be the cause of rounds of thunderstorms and showers this weekend. 

Otherwise, unsettled weather is expected in the Southwest on Friday. 

Western satellite radar

Western satellite radar (Credit: Fox News)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast to impact parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Southern California. 

A few of these storms could produce intense rainfall and cause flash flooding.

Forecast highs for Saturday

Forecast highs for Saturday (Credit: Fox News)

In the central U.S., cooler temperatures are being replaced by late summer heat

Highs in the High Plains on Saturday will be as much as 20 degrees warmer than Friday. 

Expect daytime highs into the 80s across this region.  

