©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Cold front sweeps East as winds bring elevated fire threat to western US

Cooler temperatures are moving in

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
A strong cold front sweeping across the eastern third of the country will bring isolated storms and flooding over the next few days.  

TROPICAL CYCLONE NICHOLAS REMNANTS POSE HEAVY RAIN, FLOOD THREATS

Much cooler temperatures are also moving in behind this front.    

A 24-hour temperature change for the eastern U.S.

A 24-hour temperature change for the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Gusty winds bring an elevated threat of wildfires to portions of the Sierra and Northern Rockies.  

What’s left of Tropical Depression Peter is passing north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next day or so.  

Forecast high temperatures across the U.S. West

Forecast high temperatures across the U.S. West (Credit: Fox News)

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are possible.  

Tropical Depression Rose is also weakening and won’t affect anyone.  

Tropical models over the Atlantic

Tropical models over the Atlantic (Credit: Fox News)

Another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday or Friday.  

The first day of fall arrives today at 3:21 pm local time.

