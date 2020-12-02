Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Cold air for Southeast, heavy rain and snow over southern plains

The cold air hangs on across Southeast, including Florida

By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The storm that brought rain, wind, and snow across the Northeast is weakening and moving away from the region. Light snow will wind down over the Great Lakes.

The cold air hangs on across the Southeast, including Florida, where freeze advisories are up this morning.

 A developing system across the central United States will bring heavy rain and measurable snow over the southern plains.

WILDFIRE THREAT SIMMERS AS RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Forecast graphic.

Forecast graphic. (Fox News)

Fire danger is up across southern California this week with an offshore flow and windy, dry warm conditions bringing the risk from elevated to critical.

Officials in California have issued a Red Flag warning for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wildfire danger graphic.

Wildfire danger graphic. (Fox News)

“The Red Flag Warning issued today highlights a ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ for the LA/VTA Mtns & Santa Clarita Valley Wed-Sat,” tweeted the National Weather Service Los Angeles Tuesday. “These actions can help save lives and homes!!”

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this article.

 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.