Cold air for Southeast, heavy rain and snow over southern plains

The storm that brought rain, wind, and snow across the Northeast is weakening and moving away from the region. Light snow will wind down over the Great Lakes.

The cold air hangs on across the Southeast, including Florida, where freeze advisories are up this morning.

A developing system across the central United States will bring heavy rain and measurable snow over the southern plains.

WILDFIRE THREAT SIMMERS AS RED FLAG WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

Fire danger is up across southern California this week with an offshore flow and windy, dry warm conditions bringing the risk from elevated to critical.

Officials in California have issued a Red Flag warning for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The Red Flag Warning issued today highlights a ‘Particularly Dangerous Situation’ for the LA/VTA Mtns & Santa Clarita Valley Wed-Sat,” tweeted the National Weather Service Los Angeles Tuesday. “These actions can help save lives and homes!!”

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this article.