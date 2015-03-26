Coast Guard: Unmanned Navy aircraft crashes in Md.

The Navy says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on Maryland's Eastern Shore and there are no injuries.

A spokeswoman for the Patuxent River Naval Air Station's Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons program says a 44-foot unmanned aircraft on a routine maintenance flight crashed near Bloodsworth Island around noon Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Jonathan Lindberg says the Coast Guard is setting up a safety zone around the marshy area.