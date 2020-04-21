Coast Guard searching for missing Texas boat with 4 adults, 3 children on board

The Coast Guard was searching a Texas bayou early Tuesday after losing contact with a vessel believed to have four adults and three children on board, officials say.

The search, by helicopter and boat, began Monday night after a mayday radio transmission. A 27-foot recreational boat was taking on water in Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The boater reported four adults and three children aboard the vessel.

All radio communications were lost following the initial contact, the Coast Guard added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.