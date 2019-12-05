Coast Guard rescues Florida dog spotted swimming for its life

Sometimes what works for people works for man's best friend.

A U.S. Coast Guard crew in southwest Florida used their training for recovering people in the water to rescue a pup found swimming offshore Wednesday night, Fox 13 Tampa Bay reported.

"While our crew was out underway for a night patrol, we received a call for a dog in distress swimming off Fort Myers Beach/Bowditch Point," Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach wrote on Facebook.

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach safely pulled the dog on board their vessel.

"Thanks to the crew’s expertise in intercepting non-compliant vessels (NCV) and recovering a person in the water (PIW), our 'star' of the night was safely recovered and returned to her owner!" they added.

