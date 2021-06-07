Coast Guard rescuers kayaker aiming for Hawaii 70 miles off coast

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the rescue of a kayaker about 70 miles off the coast of Santa Cruz, Calif., on Sunday after receiving a distress signal from the adventurer who had hoped to row 2,400 miles to Hawaii.

Cyril Derreumaux posted on Facebook that the conditions became increasingly challenging at around 9 p.m., SFGate.com reported. He said the water was rough and his "navigation system has lost the GPS signal and couldn’t recover it."

He reportedly wrote that he was tossed around by the waves and water began entering his cabin. He weighed his options and determined that the situation was "not sustainable."

The report said the Coast Guard received the call and dispatched a helicopter at about 10:25 p.m. It took about two hours for the helicopter to reach him. The Coast Guard posted dramatic video that showed Derreumaux being hoisted up into the helicopter.

"Recognizing that the situation was beyond his capabilities and calling for assistance allowed our crews to reach him in time for a successful rescue," Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll, a Coast Guard spokesperson, said in a statement. "This shows that even experienced mariners with proper safety equipment can get into trouble on the ocean, which is why having the right equipment and knowing when and how to use it is so important."

Derreumaux was in good condition.