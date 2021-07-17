Coast Guard rescues 7 in Boston Harbor, missing boater search now recovery mission

Authorities are searching for a missing boater after rescuing seven others when their vessel crashed and capsized early Saturday.

The Coast Guard rescued the people from waters off Castle Island in Boston Harbor around 3 a.m. Their boat had smashed into rocks and a day marker.

The search and rescue became a recovery mission late Saturday morning after making little progress, according to WCVB.

COAST GUARD RESCUES 3 OFF NEW HAMPSHIRE FOUND CLINGING TO VESSEL: REPORTS

All seven rescued from the water were taken to area hospitals, authorities said.

COAST GUARD TRIES TO DISSUADE CUBANS CONSIDERING FLEEING COUNTRY BY BOAT

The victims suffered various injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

The Boston Fire Department assisted with the rescue and is assisting in the recovery operation, along with the Boston Police Department, State Police, Massport and Coast Guard.

This is the second time in only a few weeks that a tragic incident occurred off the coast of Castle Island. A swimmer was reported missing on July 1. His body was recovered later that day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 19-year-old victim was seen in the water with his brother, but he did not return to the surface, Boston.com reported.