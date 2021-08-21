Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 off North Carolina’s Outer Banks after boat capsizes

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and a good Samaritan vessel worked together to rescue three people whose boat capsized in North Carolina on Friday.

The rescue unfolded in the waters of the Oregon Inlet, located along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the USCG said.

SEARCH FOR 17 MISSING IN NORTH CAROLINA FLOODS CONTINUES

The USCG responded to a report of a capsized vessel by sending a 47-foot Motor Life Boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the scene.

When USCG crews reached the distressed mariners, the good Samaritan vessel Rock Solid was already rescuing one individual from the water. Rescue crews pulled the other two boaters from the water and brought all three to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where medical services were waiting.

One boater reportedly suffered a head injury, the USCG said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Knowing the forecasted weather before heading out on the water is vital to a mariner's safety," said Petty Officer 3rd class Taryn Michalicka, a boat engineer from the responding boat crew.

She also advised potential mariners that wearing a lifejacket and having operable can also increase survival chances and help rescuers get to you quickly in a maritime emergency.