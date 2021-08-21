Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coast Guard
Published

Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 off North Carolina’s Outer Banks after boat capsizes

Boat capsized during outing at Oregon Inlet on Friday

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and a good Samaritan vessel worked together to rescue three people whose boat capsized in North Carolina on Friday.

The rescue unfolded in the waters of the Oregon Inlet, located along North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the USCG said

SEARCH FOR 17 MISSING IN NORTH CAROLINA FLOODS CONTINUES

The USCG responded to a report of a capsized vessel by sending a 47-foot Motor Life Boat and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to the scene.

A boat carrying three people capsized in the Oregon Inlet along the Outer Banks on Friday. The good Samaritan vessel Rock Solid helped the U.S.  Coast Guard pull the boaters from the water.

A boat carrying three people capsized in the Oregon Inlet along the Outer Banks on Friday. The good Samaritan vessel Rock Solid helped the U.S.  Coast Guard pull the boaters from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard)

When USCG crews reached the distressed mariners, the good Samaritan vessel Rock Solid was already rescuing one individual from the water. Rescue crews pulled the other two boaters from the water and brought all three to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet where medical services were waiting.

One boater reportedly suffered a head injury, the USCG said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Knowing the forecasted weather before heading out on the water is vital to a mariner's safety," said Petty Officer 3rd class Taryn Michalicka, a boat engineer from the responding boat crew.

She also advised potential mariners that wearing a lifejacket and having operable can also increase survival chances and help rescuers get to you quickly in a maritime emergency.

Your Money