Coast Guard continues search for 6 missing boaters off Florida coast

The Coast Guard continued to search for six people over the weekend after a boat capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast last week.

The search began Friday morning when a boater rescued a Jamaican national who said his 18-foot vessel had capsized on Wednesday around 23 miles offshore from Fort Pierce.

The survivor reported that six other people were aboard at the time: The boat was traveling from the Bahamas, according to the Coast Guard.

ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISE LINE ACCUSED OF DESTROYING EVIDENCE BY FAMILY OF TODDLER WHO FELL TO HER DEATH

A crew launched to search the scene in a 45-foot response boat, along with an airplane and three Cutter boats.

The Coast Guard told Fox News that any updates will be posted to the Coast Guard Twitter account.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Coast Guard has requested that any further information be reported to the command center at 305-535-4300.