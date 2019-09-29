Coast Guard says boat collision in Massachusetts leaves 1 person missing

The Coast Guard conducted a search for a missing person following a reported boat collision off Fall River in Massachusetts, authorities said.

The Coast Guard announced the search Saturday night and said that one person had been rescued.

The incident happened near Spar Island in Mount Hope Bay around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Falls River Herald News reported.

COMMERCIAL FISHING VESSEL CATCHES FIRE, SINKS OFF HAWAIIAN COAST

“There was two of them on the boat that got ejected from the boat,” witness Fatima Desausa told WPRI-TV.

She said the person who was rescued was given CPR and the person who was missing was wearing a red life jacket.

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR FIREFIGHTERS LOST AT SEA AFTER FLORIDA FISHING TRIP

WJAR-TV reported speaking to a person who said he and his friend were out on the water in their speed boats when they hit a wave.

He said two of his friends wound up in the water.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A powerboat could be seen being towed to shore after the incident, the station reported.